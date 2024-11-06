Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Aids in comeback

Pageau scored his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Penguins.

Pageau netted the game-tying goal after being set up by Bo Horvat to tie the score at 3-3 in the final frame. Pageau added five shots, two hits and an even plus-minus rating in 20:45 of ice time. The right-shot forward is currently slotted in on the top line and No. 2 power-play unit, and through 13 games, Pageau has compiled three goals, two assists, 26 shots, 29 hits, seven blocks and a minus-3 rating.