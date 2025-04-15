Jean-Gabriel Pageau News: Credited with goal

Pageau scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Pageau got the Islanders on the board at 11:36 of the third period, though the goal was only credited to him after a Capitals player put it in their net. The 32-year-old Pageau has two goals and three assists over his last six contests to close out the season on a positive note. He's up to 14 goals and 42 points over 78 appearances, putting him one point shy of his career high from 2015-16. The center has added 119 shots on net, 140 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 2024-25.