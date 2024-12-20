Jeff Petry News: Manages assist in loss

Petry put up an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Petry has three points over his last three games. He was initially credited with the Red Wings' second goal, but it was later ruled Joe Veleno got a piece of the shot on the way in. Petry is now at six points, 20 shots on net, 34 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances this season. He continues to see steady usage on the second pairing, and also occasionally on the power play when Erik Gustafsson is out of the lineup.