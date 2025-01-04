Fantasy Hockey
Jeff Skinner headshot

Jeff Skinner News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Skinner scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Skinner tallied at 5:18 of the first period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead while snapping his seven-game goal drought. The 32-year-old winger has been on the fourth line recently, and that's a part of the lineup that's largely been devoid of offense for the Oilers. Skinner is up to seven goals, 14 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. He has two points in as many games in January, so he may be doing some good work to avoid being scratched.

Jeff Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
