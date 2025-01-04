Jeff Skinner News: Finds twine in win
Skinner scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Skinner tallied at 5:18 of the first period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead while snapping his seven-game goal drought. The 32-year-old winger has been on the fourth line recently, and that's a part of the lineup that's largely been devoid of offense for the Oilers. Skinner is up to seven goals, 14 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. He has two points in as many games in January, so he may be doing some good work to avoid being scratched.
