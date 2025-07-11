Jeff Skinner News: Joining new Pacific squad

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract to join the Sharks on Friday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner is headed to San Jose after posting 16 goals and 13 assists in 72 regular-season games with the Oilers last season, but he spent most of his first postseason as an NHL player as a healthy scratch. The 33-year-old will look to prove he still has some gas left in the tank with the Sharks; at the very least, he will be a good veteran presence with all of the young talent the team has. He'll likely jump right into the top six at the beginning of the season.