Jeff Skinner News: Records helper in Friday's win

Skinner produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Skinner ended his six-game point drought with the helper. He was scratched for the Oilers' previous meeting with the Ducks last Sunday, and his ice time was a team-low 9:27 in this contest, so he's on shaky ground at this stage of the season. Skinner has produced just 13 points with 80 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 37 appearances. If head coach Kris Knoblauch mixes things up, Derek Ryan could take a fourth-line spot over Skinner for a while.