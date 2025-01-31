Jeff Skinner News: Tallies in shootout loss

Skinner scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Skinner has scored in each of his last two games, though he was scratched once in that span. The 32-year-old had five points over nine outings in January but was scratched five times. Skinner has often had to settle for bottom-six minutes when he plays, and he'll face a little more pressure once Kasperi Kapanen (illness) is cleared to rejoin the lineup. For the season, Skinner has an underwhelming nine goals, eight assists, 96 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 45 appearances.