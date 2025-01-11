Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt News: Top-10 NHL scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Bratt delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils. One came on the power play.

Bratt has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games and 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 45 games. That has him in 10th in league scoring. He's also on pace for a career-high 93 points, including 36 on the power-play. And don't go anywhere -- Bratt is neck-and-neck with Jack Hughes for the Devils' scoring lead. Hughes as 52 points. Bratt won't get consideration for hardware this year, but his value to the Devils is priceless.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
