In his second start of the season, Wallstedt looked sharp throughout the night. He faced just 21 shots from the Flyers, but many of them were high-quality chances, and he was up for the task almost every time. The 22-year-old continues to be the Wild's second goaltender behind starter Filip Gustavsson, but another solid performance continues to be promising as the young netminder looks to put a rough 2024-25 season behind him. He's allowed five goals on 55 shots through his two starts, good for a .909 save percentage.