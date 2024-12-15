Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Starting against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Wallstedt will patrol the home crease versus the Golden Knights on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.77 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old Wallstedt will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back because Filip Gustavsson (undisclosed) is unavailable, and Marc-Andre Fleury played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia. Vegas ranks fifth in the league with 3.47 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 6-3 to Edmonton on Saturday.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now