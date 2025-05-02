Jimmy Snuggerud News: Garners assist in win

Snuggerud logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Snuggerud has two goals and two assists over six playoff contests. That matches the fourth points he had over his first seven regular-season games at the tail of the campaign. Snuggerud has added 11 shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason as he continues to fill a top-six role with power-play time.