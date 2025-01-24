Jimmy Vesey News: Falls out of favor

Vesey was scratched for the seventh time in eight games when he sat out Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

The Rangers have found more success with a fourth line of Adam Edstrom, Sam Carrick and Matt Rempe, leaving Vesey to sit in the press box. The 31-year-old Vesey has four points, 24 shots on net and 14 hits over 26 appearances this season. Head coach Peter Laviolette doesn't look to have interest in messing with the lineup while the Rangers are winning, so Vesey may have to wait until an injury pops up to draw back in, though Jonny Brodzinski is also in the mix to fill a bottom-six role.