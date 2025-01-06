Fantasy Hockey
Jiri Kulich headshot

Jiri Kulich Injury: Injured in Monday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 8:28pm

Kulich sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Kulich recorded one shot, one hit and two PIM in 5:18 of ice time before exiting. Head coach Lindy Ruff said that the 20-year-old will be evaluated Tuesday. If Beck Malenstyn (illness) isn't ready for Thursday's road game in Ottawa, the Sabres would need to either call up a forward from AHL Rochester or be forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Kulich has produced seven goals and nine points through 31 appearances this season.

