Jiri Kulich News: Scores once but can't strike twice

Kulich scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kulich gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead in the second period, but that was the last goal that counted for his team. He was involved in a net-front scramble in the third, but he kicked the puck into the net on a play that didn't hold up under video review. Kulich has four points over his last four outings and appears to be doing fairly well in a top-line role at even strength. He's now at nine goals, four assists, 81 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating through 35 contests overall.