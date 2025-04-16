J.J. Moser News: Bags helper Tuesday

Moser logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The lopsided nature of the game allowed Moser to lead the Lightning with 19:29 of ice time. The helper snapped his eight-game point drought. Moser is up to two goals, 12 assists, 47 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-20 rating over 53 appearances. A long-term lower-body injury took a toll on Moser's production, but he's been steady defensively in a top-four role.