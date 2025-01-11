JJ Peterka News: Fourteen points in last 13 games

Peterka had two assists in a 6-2 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Peterka has 14 points, including 12 assists, and 27 shots in his last 13 games. He has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and 86 shots in 41 games this season, and his 11.6 shooting percentage is right around his career mark of 11.4. While he's on pace for a new career high in points, Peterka needs to increase his shot volume dramatically to come close to the 226 he put up last season when he scored 28 times. He's a sniper, so the goals will go up when the shots go up.