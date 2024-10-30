Joel Edmundson News: Nets goal in win

Edmundson scored a goal, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Edmundson stretched the Kings' lead to 6-1 in the third period. The defenseman has tallied three times over the last three games, matching his highest total in goals in the last four years. He's looked comfortable in a top-four role so far, earning five points, 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating. Edmundson has reached the 20-point mark just once in his first nine NHL campaigns, so his scoring pace is likely to slow down, though he should still offer plenty of production in the physical categories.