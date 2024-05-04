FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Bruins. The Maple Leafs. Two Original Six teams. Two heated rivals. Boston and Toronto face off in a Game 7 on Saturday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. EDT. That's awesome for hockey fans. It also offers opportunities for DFS participants. On FanDuel, you get $55,000 in salary for five players. One is your Captain, and they will earn you 1.5 times the points. With all that, here's my Game 7 lineup.

CAPTAIN

David Pastrnak, BOS vs. TOR ($15,000): After Toronto secured a couple wins to extend this series, I've been hearing complaints about how Pastrnak needs to step it up in this series. So I started to wonder if I had somehow overlooked a lackluster run of play from the forward with three straight 40-goal seasons. Sure, Pasta didn't register a point in the last two matchups, but he still directed four shots on net in each. He also opened this series on a four-game point streak. That is to say, Pastrnak is just fine and still the one to bet on with the Bruins.

UTILITY

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. TOR ($12,500): While Pastrnak and Marchand aren't linemates these days, they both clearly offer the most offensive upside on Boston. As the Bruins will be at home and the expected goalies should be Jeremy Swayman and Joseph Woll, I think the advantages are firmly in their favor. Marchand produced eight points across the first four games this series. And while he didn't manage anything from the last two, the rest of his output makes him a top target.

Mitchell Marner, TOR at BOS ($11,000): It's a Game 7 in the NHL playoffs, so it's not exactly like one team has a clear edge. You don't want to be overstacking your DFS lineups with players from one side, and Toronto definitely offers a few decent choices. Auston Matthews may not return Saturday, but Marner is here. He followed up two 90-point campaigns with 85 that came over 69 appearances. Marner has also accumulated 12 points since returning from injury, including three in this series.

Max Domi, TOR at BOS ($9,500): If Matthews can't return, Domi will operate as the top center next to Marner. Should Matthews come back, Domi will probably move to the wing and still play with Marner and Matthews. Either way, the situation bodes well for Domi with four points and 16 shots this series. He's also recently skated on the first power play, which wasn't the case during the regular season.

Patrick Maroon, BOS vs. TOR ($6,500): With four high-minutes players in my lineup, I was left with limited salary for the fifth spot. Among the available options, Maroon is someone who brings playoff experience - though that doesn't necessarily guarantee results. However, he's notched two points this series and is much more preferrable at this salary compared to options like Joel Edmundson or Connor Dewar.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.