Joel Edmundson News: Slides assist in Game 3 loss
Edmundson provided an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.
Edmundson had been limited to one assist over his previous 10 outings, a span that also saw him miss five games due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman is filling a de facto top-four role as a veteran blueliner for the Kings this postseason. He had 20 points in 73 regular-season outings, matching his career high, so he shouldn't be expected to add much on offense in the playoffs.
