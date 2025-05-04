Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Undergoing surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Eriksson Ek (abdomen) will have core muscle surgery this offseason but expects to be ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Eriksson Ek had been playing through the injury during the first round of the postseason, and he sustained a broken nose in Game 2. The 28-year-old forward accumulated 14 goals, 29 points, 140 shots on net and 82 hits across 46 regular-season appearances before adding three assists in six playoff outings.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now