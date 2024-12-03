Joel Hofer News: Guarding road crease
Hofer will be between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hofer will make his first start in eight days -- the 24-year-old was solid in his last appearance, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win over the Rangers. It was the Manitoba's native first victory since Oct. 19, as he hasn't received much work as Jordan Binnington's understudy. Hofer will have a tough matchup against a Winnipeg team that ranks third in the NHL with 3.76 goals per game through 25 contests.
