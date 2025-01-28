Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer News: Needed in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Hofer turned aside 10 of the 11 shots he faced after replacing Jordan Binnington midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Blues were thoroughly outplayed on the night, and the switch in the crease did little to spark the team -- the one goal Hofer allowed came on a shorthanded breakaway by Pius Suter. The 24-year-old netminder has posted better numbers than Binnington in January, going 2-2-0 in five appearances with a 2.74 GAA and .908 save percentage, but for now he's still No. 2 on the depth chart.

