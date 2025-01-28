Joel Hofer News: Needed in relief Monday

Hofer turned aside 10 of the 11 shots he faced after replacing Jordan Binnington midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Blues were thoroughly outplayed on the night, and the switch in the crease did little to spark the team -- the one goal Hofer allowed came on a shorthanded breakaway by Pius Suter. The 24-year-old netminder has posted better numbers than Binnington in January, going 2-2-0 in five appearances with a 2.74 GAA and .908 save percentage, but for now he's still No. 2 on the depth chart.