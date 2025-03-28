Joel Hofer News: Secures win over Preds

Hofer stopped 16 of 18 shots in a 3-2 victory against Nashville on Thursday.

Hofer is riding a four-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage. With the 24-year-old backstop playing this well, he could continue to see a decent share of the workload, perhaps even splitting the starts with Jordan Binnington heading into the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.