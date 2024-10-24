Joel Kiviranta News: Scores again Thursday

Kiviranta scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Kiviranta has scored all four of his goals this season over his last three games. He's now halfway to matching his career high for goals in a year, which he set over 70 contests with the Stars in 2022-23. The winger has seen an increased role lately, including 17:00 of ice time Thursday, as the Avalanche contend with numerous injuries to wingers. Kiviranta adds steady hits (13 through eight contests), but he often doesn't do enough to make an impact in fantasy.