Joel Kiviranta News: Surprise hero in win

Kiviranta scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Kiviranta notched his second two-goal game of the year, with his pair of goals coming in a span of 2:52 in the third period. That was the difference in the win. Kiviranta had produced just three points over his prior 22 appearances. The physical winger is at seven goals -- one shy of his career high -- while adding two assists, 40 shots on net, 54 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a bottom-six role over 34 outings this season.