Joey Daccord News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Daccord will get the starting nod at home versus Columbus on Tuesday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord has struggled to put together wins in his last five outings, posting a 2-3-0 record, despite registering a decent 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage. The netminder will face off with an offensively-challenged Jackets squad that has tallied just 1.80 goals per game in November -- though that lack of production is exceeded by Seattle, which is generating 1.75 goals per game for the month.

