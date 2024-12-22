Joey Daccord News: Loses to Avalanche

Daccord stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Daccord has now lost four straight outings, giving up 10 goals while going 0-3-1 in that span. He kept the Kraken close in this one, making a couple of big saves to keep the deficit at one goal. Daccord is now 12-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 23 starts. His numbers are similar to last year, but he'll have to get out of his current rut to gain more trust in fantasy. The Kraken's next game is a somewhat challenging road matchup in Vancouver on Saturday.