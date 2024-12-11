Joey Daccord News: Sharp until shootout

Daccord stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Daccord returned from an illness that kept him out for Sunday's game versus the Rangers. He looked good through regulation and overtime, limiting the damage to an Aleksander Barkov tally set up by Sam Reinhart. Both of those Panthers scored in the shootout, sending Daccord to the defeat. The 28-year-old netminder is 12-6-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .916 save percentage, numbers nearly identical to what he posted over 50 games last season. The Massachusetts native will likely be between the pipes at home against the Bruins on Thursday.