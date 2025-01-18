Joey Daccord News: Shines under pressure

Daccord stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Daccord gave up both goals in the first period, but he didn't squander his third chance at a lead. He earned his paycheck in the third period, as it was one-way traffic directed toward his net until Jaden Schwartz was able to put home an empty-netter to end the Kings' push. Daccord has allowed 11 goals over his last five outings (four starts), winning three of them. The 28-year-old is up to 15-10-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 29 appearances. He shared the crease with Philipp Grubauer briefly after returning from an upper-body injury, but it looks like the No. 1 job in Seattle is firmly in Daccord's hands now. The Kraken host the Sabres on Monday.