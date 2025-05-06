John Carlson News: Assists in back-to-back games

Carlson picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Carlson is warming up with a point in each of his last two games; both were assists. The whole Caps squad, save for Logan Thompson in net, was pretty much missing in action Tuesday. Carlson will be counted on for leadership to help kickstart the squad for Game 2, or the Caps won't have a chance in this series. That's how good the Canes were on Tuesday.