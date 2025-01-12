Fantasy Hockey
John Carlson headshot

John Carlson News: Lends helper in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Carlson provided an even-strength assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Carlson registered the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's 10th goal of the season in the third period. Carlson has notched three assists through six contests in January, but he hasn't scored since Nov. 27, a span of 21 games. Washington has eight players with at least 10 goals this season, so Carlson hasn't been relied upon in that category. For the season, the right-shot blueliner is up to three goals, 27 points, 12 PIM, 95 shots on net, 33 hits, 79 blocked shots, 18 takeaways and a plus-16 rating through 43 outings.

