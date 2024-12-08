John Carlson News: Posts helper Saturday

Carlson registered an assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Carlson has a goal and five assists over his last six games, though just one of those points has come on the power play. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to 20 points (seven on the power play), 70 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-13 rating through 27 outings. Carlson remains the Capitals' top blueliner in all situations, which makes him a reliable fantasy contributor.