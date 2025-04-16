Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson Injury: Ends season on shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Gibson (lower body) won't suit up versus the Jets on Wednesday.

Gibson will miss his seventh straight game to close out the season. The oft-injured netminder is under contract for another two years at a $6.4 million cap hit. He also has a 10-team no-trade list, but his name has come up in rumors for years, and those could surface again during the offseason following the emergence of Lukas Dostal as a viable No. 1 goalie in 2024-25.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
