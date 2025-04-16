John Gibson Injury: Ends season on shelf

Gibson (lower body) won't suit up versus the Jets on Wednesday.

Gibson will miss his seventh straight game to close out the season. The oft-injured netminder is under contract for another two years at a $6.4 million cap hit. He also has a 10-team no-trade list, but his name has come up in rumors for years, and those could surface again during the offseason following the emergence of Lukas Dostal as a viable No. 1 goalie in 2024-25.