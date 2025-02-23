John Gibson Injury: Unavailable for Sunday's matchup
Gibson (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against Detroit.
Gibson sustained an upper-body injury against the Bruins on Saturday, and he's considered day-to-day for now. Oscar Dansk was called up from AHL San Diego on Sunday, while Lukas Dostal will likely draw the start for Sunday's road matchup against the Red Wings. Gibson's next chance to return will be Tuesday in Buffalo.
