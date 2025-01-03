Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Earns win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 9:30am

Gibson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Gibson made his first start since Dec. 20, when he allowed three goals in a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche, and earned his first victory since the 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14. Gibson should remain as the backup for the time being, so his fantasy upside is limited, but his 2.93 GAA is decent considering his 13 appearances (6-5-1) and .906 save percentage, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him challenge for more opportunities. From a purely statistical perspective, he's having his best numbers since 2020-21.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now