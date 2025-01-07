Fantasy Hockey
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Facing Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Gibson will defend the home crease versus the Flames on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson was stellar in back-to-back wins against high-quality opponents in the Jets and Lightning to start January. The 31-year-old turned aside a combined 63 of 67 shots on goal (.940 save percentage, 1.94 GAA) over those two outings. The Pittsburgh native will face a Flames team that is tied for 28th in the NHL with 2.62 goals per game. Gibson has an 11-8-1 record, 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage in his career versus Calgary.

