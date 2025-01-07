John Gibson News: Facing Calgary

Gibson will defend the home crease versus the Flames on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gibson was stellar in back-to-back wins against high-quality opponents in the Jets and Lightning to start January. The 31-year-old turned aside a combined 63 of 67 shots on goal (.940 save percentage, 1.94 GAA) over those two outings. The Pittsburgh native will face a Flames team that is tied for 28th in the NHL with 2.62 goals per game. Gibson has an 11-8-1 record, 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage in his career versus Calgary.