Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: First goalie off ice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 11:19am

Gibson was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Friday.

Gibson will make his second straight start and fourth in the last six games. He missed the first month of the season recovering from an appendectomy before returning to action Nov. 10 against the Blue Jackets. The veteran netminder is 3-0-0 and has given up eight goals on 85 shots (.906 save percentage) since returning to full health. Gibson will face the Sabres, who are averaging 3.21 goals per game.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now