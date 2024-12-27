Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Gibson headshot

John Gibson News: Misses practice but no longer hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Gibson (upper body) has recovered from taking a stick to the face Monday versus the Golden Knights, but he missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is expected to suit up for Saturday's contest versus the Flyers, but head coach Greg Cronin has not specified how he'll divvy up the goaltending duties for the weekend's back-to-back. The Oilers are also in town Sunday, which would be the tougher of the two matchups. As long as the Ducks don't call up a goalie prior to Saturday's contest, consider Gibson good to go.

John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now