John Gibson News: Stands tall in win
Gibson allowed two goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Gibson remains undefeated in regulation, going 4-0-1 through his first five starts this year. He's been between the pipes for three of the last four games for the Ducks -- it's too soon to say he's retaken the No. 1 job from Lukas Dostal, but it's trending in that direction. Gibson has maintained a 2.57 GAA and a .925 save percentage so far. The Ducks' next two games are both fairly challenging matchups, as they host the Kings on Friday and the Senators on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now