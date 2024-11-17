John-Jason Peterka News: Extends point streak to six games

Peterka logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

During his six-game point streak, Peterka has three goals and five assists. The 22-year-old winger has flown under the radar to an extent this year, though he's been steady when healthy while playing on the Sabres' top line. He's up to seven goals, nine helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances. Peterka is in line to shatter his career-best mark of 50 points from last season.