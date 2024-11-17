Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John-Jason Peterka headshot

John-Jason Peterka News: Extends point streak to six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Peterka logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

During his six-game point streak, Peterka has three goals and five assists. The 22-year-old winger has flown under the radar to an extent this year, though he's been steady when healthy while playing on the Sabres' top line. He's up to seven goals, nine helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances. Peterka is in line to shatter his career-best mark of 50 points from last season.

John-Jason Peterka
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now