John-Jason Peterka News: Snags assist after benching

Peterka posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Peterka made some mistakes and was benched for most of the second period. He was back in action in the third and helped out on a Tage Thompson tally in the final minute. Peterka has struggled lately with two points over his last 11 outings despite seeing top-six minutes throughout that span. He's at eight goals, 10 helpers, 58 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 27 contests. Peterka's still just 22 years old, so there will be some things head coach Lindy Ruff will want to instill in his game. With the Sabres in the midst of an eight-game skid, it appears the bench boss is turning to tough-love techniques to get his message through to the players.