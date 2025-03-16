John Klingberg Injury: Not expected to play

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Klingberg will miss his sixth straight outing. He has chipped in one goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and four hits across 10 appearances this season. Klingberg's next opportunity to return from a lingering injury will come Tuesday versus Utah.