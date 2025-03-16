Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Klingberg headshot

John Klingberg Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Klingberg (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game versus the Rangers, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Klingberg will miss his sixth straight outing. He has chipped in one goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and four hits across 10 appearances this season. Klingberg's next opportunity to return from a lingering injury will come Tuesday versus Utah.

John Klingberg
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now