John Marino headshot

John Marino Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Marino (back) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Montreal, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Marino has yet to suit up in 2024-25 after undergoing lower-back surgery in October. The right-shot blueliner was traded from the Devils to Utah in June of 2024. Marino will take the ice in warm ups Tuesday, and if he is able to play, he'll slot in on the third pairing. The 27-year-old would be a welcomed addition for a club that has dealt with major injuries to its blue line, including Sean Durzi (shoulder), who has only played in four games this season.

John Marino
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
