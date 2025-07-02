Johnny Kovacevic Injury: Will miss start of regular season
Kovacevic (knee) won't be available for Opening Night, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Wednesday.
Although it's now known that Kovacevic will miss at least some of the 2025-26 regular season while he recovers from the knee surgery he underwent May 8, there isn't a more specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old had a goal, 17 points, 72 PIM, 76 shots, 102 hits and 99 blocks across 81 regular-season outings with New Jersey in 2024-25. Kovacevic's absence increases the chances that Simon Nemec will feature on the Devils' Opening Night roster.
