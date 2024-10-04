NHL Best Bets for NHL Global Series: Devils vs Sabres Odds and Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils

The NHL Global Series marks the start of hockey season and BetMGM is offering hockey fans a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 when they sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The Sabres and Devils play a second game in two days to open the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 10 a.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

The Devils got off to a quick start with a 4-1 victory in the opener behind new acquisition Jacob Markstrom, who kicked aside 30 of the 31 shots he faced.

And, one of the team's top free-agent adds, Stefan Noesen, scored the first goal of the season at 8:39 on even strength from Johnny Kovacevic. The latter then picked up his first goal later in the first period on helpers to Jonas Siegenthaler and Dawson Mercer.

In the second, it was more of the same, as Nico Hischier notched his first marker of the season with helpers to Nathan Bastian and Paul Cotter at 3:29.

The Sabres weren't blanked, however, as Owen Power beat Markstrom midway through the third period to get Buffalo on the board, as Munich native John-Jason Peterka and Bowen Byram provided the assists.

Cotter scored into the empty-net, with an assist to Bastian, as that duo joined Kovacevic in the multi-point club.

In the rematch, backups Devon Levi and Jake Allen are expected to face each other, and it could be advantage Buffalo. In fact, Levi's most recent start at the NHL level came against the Devils, a 5-2 win in western New York, as he booted aside 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Sabres fans probably remember that game well, too, as Tage Thompson notched four goals. And, yep, you guessed it, it was Allen in between the pipes for the Devils.

We'll back the Sabres as the slight underdogs on Saturday morning from Czechia, and let's go with the Over with the backups in the blue ice.

NHL Money Line Bets for Sabres vs. Devils

Sabres ML (+136 at DraftKings)

Get excited, hockey fans! The 2024-25 NHL season is officially underway and hockey fans can cash in on the DraftKings promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Looking to the total, again, we have the backups in the crease with Levi and Allen. Thompson found something he liked in late March facing the veteran Allen, going for three goals, as well as an empty-netter to cap off his night. We'll see if he can run it back overseas.

We had a total of five goals in the opener, and with the tough turnaround, all of the travel, etc., and players getting back into game shape, an early back-to-back could mean some heavy legs and miscues on defense. It might not be fire wagon hockey, but we could see mistakes, giveaways and shoddy defending lead to plenty of scoring opportunities.

We'll lean high on the total, but go with a half-unit play at best. However, going Over with the Sabres as the moderate underdogs makes for a nice SGP.

NHL Totals Bets for Sabres vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-118 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Sabres vs. Devils

Looking to the player props, we struck out in Game 1. Thompson was tabbed for four or more shots on goal in the opener, and he managed three. But, again, not being lazy, but we'll go right back to him.

Thompson had the hat trick against Allen in that late March game in Buffalo, so his confidence should be sky-high against a goalie he has a recent good history against. And, now at plus-money, Thompson is an even bigger value.

Tage Thompson 4+ Shots On Goal (+126 at FanDuel)

Let's get a little crazy here. In the opener, Ilava, Czechia native Tomas Tatar had just one shot on goal in 12:58 of ice time. However, he has the potential to pay nearly five times your initial wager if he can light the lamp. He is overseas in his native land, and he'll likely be pushing hard to put on a show before returning to North America for the rest of the season. It's worth a roll of the dice at this price point.