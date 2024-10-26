Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonah Gadjovich headshot

Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 3:17pm

Gadjovich (back) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Islanders.

Gadjovich skated Saturday morning but is believed to be farther away from a return than Aleksander Barkov (lower body). That makes it safe to assume Gadjovich won't return before the Panthers head to Finland for a two-game set against the Stars in the NHL Global Series, and he may be out beyond those contests. Florida is short on forwards due to the absences of Gadjovich, Barkov and Tomas Nosek (upper body), so defenseman Uvis Balinskis will continue to hold a spot in the lineup.

Jonah Gadjovich
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News