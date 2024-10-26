Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Still out Saturday

Gadjovich (back) won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Islanders.

Gadjovich skated Saturday morning but is believed to be farther away from a return than Aleksander Barkov (lower body). That makes it safe to assume Gadjovich won't return before the Panthers head to Finland for a two-game set against the Stars in the NHL Global Series, and he may be out beyond those contests. Florida is short on forwards due to the absences of Gadjovich, Barkov and Tomas Nosek (upper body), so defenseman Uvis Balinskis will continue to hold a spot in the lineup.