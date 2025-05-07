Jonas Johansson News: Inks two-year extension

Johansson signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Johansson was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing his two-year, $1.55 million deal. He had a 9-6-3 record, 3.14 GAA and .895 save percentage across 19 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. The 29-year-old is expected to continue to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's understudy over the life of this new contract.