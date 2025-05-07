Jonas Johansson News: Inks two-year extension
Johansson signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Johansson was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing his two-year, $1.55 million deal. He had a 9-6-3 record, 3.14 GAA and .895 save percentage across 19 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. The 29-year-old is expected to continue to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's understudy over the life of this new contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now