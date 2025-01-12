Jonas Johansson News: Sharp in Sunday's win

Johansson stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Johansson had lost his previous two outings, allowing seven goals on 61 shots across those games. He was able to get back on track in the second half of a back-to-back, putting in a good effort while receiving plenty of support in this contest. For the season, Johansson improved to 5-3-1 with a 3.18 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 10 appearances. Johansson doesn't tend to have good ratios, but he's worth streaming to chase wins as he plays on a strong team. Look for Andrei Vasilevskiy to be back in goal Tuesday in Boston.