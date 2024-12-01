Fantasy Hockey
Jonatan Berggren News: Goal, assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Berggren found the back of the net on his only shot and added an assist Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Berggren opened the scoring in the first period, and he registered the primary helper on Vladimir Tarasenko's fourth goal of the season in the final frame. Berggren snapped a four-game scoring drought, but the assist was his first since Oct. 19. The Swedish forward has provided four goals and two assists over 24 contests, and he's skating on the third line and No. 2 power-play unit.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
