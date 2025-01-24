Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Huberdeau

Jonathan Huberdeau News: Posts three points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 11:11am

Huberdeau scored a shorthanded goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames with a shortie with eight minutes left in the first period, and he later set up two of the team's four unanswered goals that would complete the comeback win. Huberdeau has been playing at a high level of late and has notched 12 points (seven goals, five assists) over his last 13 games. He might need to go on a hot streak, but a 60-point season might be within his realm of possibilities. He hasn't hit that mark since he posted a career-high 115 points in 2021-22.

Jonathan Huberdeau
Calgary Flames
